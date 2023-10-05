News you can trust since 1877
Wilko administration: Portsmouth's Arundel Street store has closed for the final time following chain's UK collapse

Portsmouth’s Wilko store has served its final customer and closed its doors for the last time.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST
The discount high street chain’s popular shop in Arundel Street closed after its last day of business on Tuesday, October 3. By the end of this week – on Sunday, October 7, all branches of Wilko in the UK will be shut.

The closure follows that of other Hampshire locations including in Havant’s Meridian Centre and Fareham’s West Street. It was announced in August that the homeware retail chain would collapse, with an estimated 12,000 jobs put at risk and around 400 stores to be emptied.

Wilko in Portsmouth city centre has closed.Wilko in Portsmouth city centre has closed.
The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.

