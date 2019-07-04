William Hill plans to close 700 betting shops with thousands of jobs at risk

BETTING group William Hill has said it plans to close around 700 betting shops across the UK, with 4,500 jobs at risk.

William Hill said of its store closure plans: ‘This follows the Government's decision to reduce the maximum stake on B2 gaming products to £2 on April 1, 2019.

‘Since then the company has seen a significant fall in gaming machine revenues, in line with the guidance given when the Government's decision was announced in May 2018.’

The group warned a ‘large number of redundancies’ are expected and it has begun consultation meetings with the 4,500 affected staff. It plans to begin shutting shops by the end of the year.

William Hill has shops in Southsea, North End, Havant and Chichester.