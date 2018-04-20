Wills expert joins law firm during rapid expansion

Have your say

COFFIN Mew has appointed a new senior associate solicitor as the firm is in the midst of ‘rapid expansion’.

Simon Berry will join the law company, which has offices in Portsmouth, Gosport and throughout the UK, bringing with him over 30 years of experience.

As a wills, trusts and probate expert, Simon is excited to bring his know-how to the Portsmouth office.

He said: ‘The opportunity to work in a large, bold and talented team dedicated to my legal specialisms attracted me to Coffin Mew,

‘The charming location and positive atmosphere also proved highly enticing!’