Winning mum is an ‘inspiration to her community’

A MUM of two is celebrating after receiving a Franchisee of the Year award.

Sarah Cressall, founder of The Creation Station, said it was Louise Richardson’s passion to inspire imaginations which led to her winning the accolade.

Louise, a mother to two young boys who lives in Fareham, received the award at the company’s 16th Creation Station’s ‘Unleash the Wonder Within’ conference.

The evening was held at Cadbury’s House in Bristol.

The unique company helps to inspire through creative arts and craft experiences.

Its tried and tested methods are said to be fun, educational and safe and are suitable for anybody between one and 99 years of age.

The company supports children, families and carers through its parties, classes and events.

Louise competed against 124 fellow franchisees to scoop the prestigious prize.

Louise said: ‘I am so delighted and proud to have won the award, although a little shocked as well!

‘I have worked incredibly hard over the past 3 ½ years to launch, grow and develop my business. I’ve gone from initially running classes just for babies and toddlers to now also running classes for newborn babies, school-aged children and adults, as well as birthday parties and event entertainment.

‘I love inspiring so many children to be creative,

‘I was also awarded a silver pin for inspiring over 3000 children last year and being able to offer them the opportunities to use their imagination in a safe and friendly environment.’

Founder Sarah said: ‘Louise is a real inspiration to both her community and our whole network for her dedication, passion and inspiring imagination in the local community.’