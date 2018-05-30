Woman is first to join coach operator’s board

Have your say

LUCKETTS Group has appointed a new director.

The coach operator has welcomed Sally Wassall to its team as HR director.

Sally joined the firm as head of HR last year and her promotion makes her the first woman to join the Lucketts board.

The news comes shortly after Lucketts acquired Solent Coaches, adding a further 12 coaches to its fleet along with more staff.

Sally said: ‘This is an exciting time to be joining the board at Lucketts.

‘Supporting our staff to achieve their potential and help them deliver exceptional service is important to our ambitious growth plan and I’m looking forward to overseeing that as a director.’

Managing director Tony Lawman said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Sally as a director.

‘The coach industry does have a reputation as a very male-dominated world so I’m pleased that Sally is here and flying the flag for women on our board.

‘Her wealth of knowledge and expertise will be vital as we continue to expand and she’ll play a vital role in taking Lucketts to the next level.’