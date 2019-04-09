Women celebrated at Portsmouth pub as they brew unique beer 

PUB chain Brewhouse and Kitchen championed the emergence of a female brewing renaissance with a special event and beer.

Brewhouse and Kitchen Portsmouth in Guildhall Walks joined hundreds of women across the firm’s 22 brewpubs for their third annual FemALE Tapping Party last week.

Last month, Brewhouse and Kitchen hosted the UK's first ‘femALE’ Brew Day, inviting women to brew a unique beer. Each beer was unique to the site it was brewed at.

Brewhouse and Kitchen has now released a new femALE-brewed blend for a limited time only, with each pint sold resulting in a donation to Breast Cancer Research.

A grand reveal event took place across all Brewhouse and Kitchen sites nationwide, with the community invited to try the beer – which will be available during April – and join the fun.

Marketing manager Gail Bunn said: ‘Women have greater ability to distinguish between high numbers of aromas and flavours, which is key to success in craft brewing.

‘Along with this, beer companies are more aware of the importance of female beer drinkers and women now feel more comfortable to drink beer, attend pubs and contribute to the growth of the industry.

‘We’re seeing this reflected in both our customers base and growth of women participating in our Brewing Academy, which fosters successful careers in brewing.’