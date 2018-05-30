Yacht design company in move to Furzehall Farm

Have your say

A DESIGN consultancy has relocated its core office and studio.

ThirtyC is expanding its offering following a move to Furzehall Farm in Fareham.

The firm has signed a six-year lease on offices 19 & 20 The Farmhouse and directors Alastair Fletcher and Rob Armstrong have refurbished the office space, right, to give it a more creative flare.

The firm works with yacht owners and international shipyards providing services including GA (general arrangement) layouts, detailed cabin drawings and 3D visualisation.

The move was overseen by Portsmouth-based commercial property agents Holloway Iliffe & Mitchell.