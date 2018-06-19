Yachts take to water for host of good causes

SEVENTEEN yachts took to the water in an annual pursuit for a good cause.

The event, held on the Solent on Sunday, saw the yachts compete in the Gosport Charity Pursuit to raise funds for charities including Gosport Marine Futures.

This is the second year that the competition, organised by Gosport Marine Scene, has taken place.

The overall winner of this year’s charity pursuit, with the highest accumulated points, and retaining the Gosport Challenge Cup for the second year, was Juke Box skippered by Chris Copeland. The team raised £1,300 for the RNLI.

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, presented the cup.

Pursuit director Peter Newell said: ‘Gosport Marine Scene is delighted that competitors were able to raise so much money for their chosen charities, and that our charity Gosport Marine Futures will be able to provide opportunities for more youngsters from the Gosport area to get involved in sailing and the maritime sector.

‘It was a great day, enjoyed by everyone, and we’re already looking forward to next year.’

There were lots of other trophies including first on the water, which went to Assassin. Chusanna, skippered by Andrew Tomkins, raised the highest total of £2,500 for The Greyhound Trust.

Next year’s Gosport Charity Pursuit is already being planned. To take part, e-mail peter.newell47@btinternet.com