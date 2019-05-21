‘You won’t find a trout pout’ – mum starts new cosmetic procedure business in Waterlooville

DETERMINED Niki Sulaiman is on a mission to make people feel good about themselves – and to overcome the stigma associated with cosmetic procedures.

Niki is an aesthetic practitioner specialising in dermal fillers, botox, microneedling, peels and dermaplaning.

Niki Sulaiman, owner of Sero Aesthetics in Waterlooville. Picture: Sarah Standing (140519-9234)

She has set up a new clinic called Sero Aesthetics, in London Road, Waterlooville.

Niki, 32, quit her career as a radiographer to focus on her new business after being inspired by her own experiences of having a tummy tuck and breast implants.

Niki, a married mum-of-four, said: ‘The reason I started working within this field was after the stigma I received having had cosmetic surgery.

‘When I started to do research I became aware of the bad perception people have of things.

‘A lot of people feel that having botox and dermal fillers is vanity when in fact those that come to me have lost the confidence they once had in their own skin – the complete opposite of what vanity means.

‘I have had clients come to me because they have lost their confidence through the loss of volume in their top lip, which is something that happens naturally with age.

‘I have had clients come to me who wanted volume added to their cheeks because they feel they look too round in photos and would like to feel more confident when looking back at memories.

‘I have had mums come and see me because they are fed up with everyone saying they look tired and others who want their jaw done because the volume loss has created jowls.’

Niki underwent training before finally taking the plunge and starting her own business, which she hopes to expand into larger premises soon.

Niki, from Horndean, said she prides herself on giving free consultations and honest advice – which has earned her a good reputation and a solid base of customers.

She said: ‘Over the last few months I have built up a reputation of keeping it real.

‘My clients know that I won't give them trout pout or the frozen look, they know I will say no if I feel it will give them an over-filled, pillow-face look.’

She is holding an open evening on May 31 from 7pm at Springwood Community Centre so that people can drop in to ask questions.