Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth £14,000 - here's how to tell if you could be sitting on small fortune

WHEN was the last time you popped a VHS into the video player?

With DVDs, Blu-Rays, Netflix and more streaming options than we can count, it is probably a long time since you dusted off the old cassettes.

Luckily if you were wise enough to put your VHS collection somewhere safe, instead of donating them to a charity shop or throwing them away, there is a chance you could be sitting on a small fortune.

Much like rare editions of Harry Potter books can fetch tens of thousands of pounds, old Disney cassettes could also be worth a pretty penny.

The Walt Disney company are quite notorious for making their films only available on home release for a short while before putting them ‘in the vault’.

During the 80s and 90s in the hayday of VHS they would put classic films out on sale for a short while, then not make them available again for 10 years.

According to the company this was done to both control their market and to allow Disney films to be fresh for new generations of young children.

This meant that Disney VHS films became collectables once they had been return to ‘the vault’.

Now modern collectors are seemingly looking to get their hands on these old cassettes – with a collection of Black Diamond edition films currently selling for £14,000 on eBay.

The rare VHS films that could fetch you a fortune to look out for next time you clean out the attic or the garage include:

- The Fox and the Hound

- The Rescuers

- The Rescuers Down

- Cinderella

- Bambi

- Beauty and the Beast

- Aladdin

- Lady and the Tramp

- 101 Dalmatians

- The Great Mouse Detective

Do you have any of these old Disney VHS tapes?