Yvonne gives Barista of the year contest her best shot

A BARISTA has reached the final of an international competition, and is hoping to prove she is the best of the best when it comes to a good cuppa.

Yvonne Corcoran, 22 from Portsmouth, will be taking part in the final of Costa’s annual Barista of the year Competition, having beaten baristas from across the south, reaching the global final, which will be taking place in London today.

The finalist who works at Queen Alexandra Hospital as a barista in Cosham, has always been interested in learning the skills to make great coffee.

She loves talking to customers, and brightening their day with a coffee.

The annual competition sees ten baristas from all over the world showcase their passion and flair for coffee for the chance to be crowned Costa’s Barista of the Year.

The final involves a series of challenges to create hand-crafted coffee to an exceptional standard.

Challenges include an espresso race, where finalists compete to pour the most perfect espressos in a minute.

Contenders must also showcase their creativity by inventing and preparing their own ‘signature drink’ for the judges.

Yvonne said: ‘I became a barista because I was always interested in learning the skills to make great coffee.

‘I also wanted to work in a friendly place where I could talk to customers and brighten someone’s day.’

If Yvonne is crowned the champion, she will win a 10 day trip for two with spending money to a destination with a coffee connection.