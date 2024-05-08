A view of the Phoenix Caissons by drone

The Phoenix Caissons constructed on Hayling Island developed a crack in its hull whilst waiting for deployment.

It sank in Langstone Harbour before it was briefly re-floated and moved further offshore, as it was a hazard to shipping.

There, it was scuttled one last time with the plan to repair the caisson later, however, the plan never came to fruition and the hulk was left in the water.

The Phoenix Caissons

There was a plan in the 1960s for the wreckage to be refloated and all the steel onboard recycled, however, this plan never saw the light of day and over time, exposed to the sea, the caisson broke its back, officially sinking any hopes of salvaging the wreck.

The wreck is visible at all times of the year just to the North of the Hayling Island Landing. Some adventurers have rowed, paddled and even swam out to the wreckage (beware that last one, currents in the harbor are strong), to get a close up look at history

