Extra Heritage Bus Services during August

Three extra Heritage Bus Services will run on Wednesdays

During August the City of Portsmouth Preserved Transport Depot will be supporting Portsmouth City Museums special events on 7th, 14th and 21st August by running its free heritage Bus Service from outside the Museum to Old Portsmouth, South Parade Pier, Southsea Castle and Clarence Pier. The buses will run between 11am and 3pm on each of the days.

There will also be the normal monthly bus service starting from the D Day Museum on Sunday 18th August between 11.30 am and 3.30pm.

All services are free but we rely on your donations to keep these vehicles on the road.