Extra Heritage Bus Services during August
During August the City of Portsmouth Preserved Transport Depot will be supporting Portsmouth City Museums special events on 7th, 14th and 21st August by running its free heritage Bus Service from outside the Museum to Old Portsmouth, South Parade Pier, Southsea Castle and Clarence Pier. The buses will run between 11am and 3pm on each of the days.
There will also be the normal monthly bus service starting from the D Day Museum on Sunday 18th August between 11.30 am and 3.30pm.
All services are free but we rely on your donations to keep these vehicles on the road.
Next year two of our ex Portsmouth Open Top Buses will be 90 years old and we plan to have a special event using them on the seafront in June or July 2025.
