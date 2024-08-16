Political comment: new HMRC office in heart of city bringing 350 jobs shows new Government will deliver for Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This release has been submitted by the Portsmouth Labour Party.

City MP Stephen Morgan has said today’s decision to open the new HMRC regional office in Portsmouth is a boost for the city which shows the new Government will deliver for Portsmouth.

The new office, located at ‘No 1 The Goodsyard’ near Portsmouth and Southsea railway station and on the site of the former Matalan car park, will house around 1,250 full-time equivalent HMRC employees, some 350 more than are currently working in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter to Mr Morgan, HMRC confirmed that following a robust selection process it was investing in Portsmouth for the long-term through the high-quality development supporting the regeneration of Portsmouth city centre.

Stephen Morgan MP

Mr Morgan has long campaigned to bring jobs to Portsmouth and for it to receive the investment it deserves to revitalise the ailing city centre, taking a range of actions to secure government support for Portsmouth.

The city MP’s campaign to ‘Back the Bid’ called on decision makers in Westminster to invest in the city centre and end the decline of Commercial Road and the surrounding area.

Earlier this year, Mr Morgan attended the consultation for the £45m four storey office which is expected to be ready for HMRC to move into in late 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I am delighted to see the government is investing in Portsmouth by opening the new HMRC office in our city, bringing an extra 350 jobs to our city centre.

“In recent years, we have seen our city consistently overlooked, so it is great to see that Portsmouth is back on the map when it comes to opportunities that will bring jobs to the city and benefit our community.

“Portsmouth is fizzing full of potential, so I will continue to do everything I can to bring investment to our city and the government has wasted no time is showing it is ready to deliver the change we need.”