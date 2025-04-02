Political opinion: 'Together we can break down barriers for women and girls in sport' – City MP brings together local women in sport to discuss grassroots investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Submitted on behalf of Labour MP Stephen Morgan Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has said that barriers preventing women and girls’ involvement in sport can be broken down and backed the government’s recent major investment in grassroots facilities to help achieve this.

The city MP made the comments at a Leading Women in Sport event at Portsmouth Football Club.

Working alongside local volunteers Sam McGrath and Netball in the Community’s founder Debbie Laycock, this was the latest in a series of events arranged by Stephen Morgan bringing together leading women from Portsmouth to discuss barriers to opportunity and to agree actions to drive change in our community.

The event was attended by over 50 leading women in sport from Portsmouth including local-born Olympic swimming hero Katy Sexton, alongside representation from Pompey in the Community, University of Portsmouth, and Debbie Laycock who raised a number of issues affecting women as a netball coach in local sports and leisure facilities.

Representative from Energise Me, University of Portsmouth and Pompey the Community shared data on levels of sport and physical activity in the city, whilst Stephen Morgan shared research that 2-in-3 (64%) of all girls wanted to be more active at school, while state secondary schools in England have lost over 36,000 hours of PE from the curriculum since 2010.

Commenting on the event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “While progress has been made, there remain far too many barriers to women and girls getting involved and progressing in sport and activities.

“I was pleased to help bring together such a diverse group of inspirational women in sport from our area to discuss what we can do together to increase opportunities and ensure we capitalise on this golden age of British sport.

“Together we will continue taking action to tackle stereotypes, ensure equality of access and make Portsmouth a great place for women’s sport and leisure.”

In recent days the Labour Government has announced £100 million would be invested in upgrading sports facilities across the country.

The funding is expected to support hundreds of new and improved pitches, changing rooms, goalposts and floodlights to improve access to sport and physical activity for local communities.

It will be targeted at deprived areas and support greater access and participation levels among under-represented people including women and girls, ethnic minority groups and disabled players.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Grassroots sport clubs are at the heart of communities across the UK. That’s why we’re investing £100 million to support new and upgraded pitches, changing rooms and clubhouses across the country, providing transformational funding to the areas that need it most.

“As we deliver our Plan for Change, we will remove barriers to an active lifestyle and increase opportunity for all, ensuring that wherever people may live, they can access high quality sports facilities and experience the joy that sport brings”.

Stephen Morgan MP added: “I welcome this investment in places up and down the country which demonstrates the Government takes seriously the wellbeing of communities and the importance of healthy lifestyles.

“This funding will go some way to unlock the magic of doing something people love as part of their community”.

Actions from the event included bringing together a wider range of sporting and leisure organisations, a task group to lobby for improvements to local leisure facilities and an awareness campaign to encourage take up of local opportunities to get active.