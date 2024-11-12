The Referee from Portsmouth biggest day in recent history has his say on their current situation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Premier League Referee Mike Dean is coming to AFC Portchester in January for a gentleman's evening. Mike has shown over 100 red cards in the Premier League, hopefully The Royals will be on their best behaviour.

Express FM presenter Paul Marsh spoke to the former premier league referee to ask him about hosting the evening in January.

Paul Marsh: You're coming down to AFC Porchester on Friday the 24th January, you're going to be taking questions from members of the audience. I think that is always a little bit interesting, isn't it?

Mike Dean: Yeah it is, but I mean I think that I've done quite a few, I quite like doing a Q&A and I think most of the people would rather ask questions than listen to any kind of rubbish that you're going to talk because anyone can talk about what's going on in the game and half the stories that people say are not even their stories, just pick them off other people. So I'm quite open with Q&As, I'll answer anything that anybody asks, obviously within reason. You get one or two silly questions, we get one or two good questions really and you know some people sometimes are a bit scared to ask the first question but it's easy sometimes just put on a card and whoever's going to compare them I'll just pick a few good ones and some of the questions we won't even answer to be fair because some of them are just silly questions really but you get some good ones then it kind of just goes on from there and people just like put their hands up and we just ask as many questions as you want within reason so it should be good evening.

Paul Marsh, Express FM

Paul Marsh: Please tell me that you take yellow and red cards with you and if the audience member steps out of line they get a yellow and then a red?

Mike Dean: I used to but it's a bit corny isn't it so I kind of stopped doing it recently, but I might pop them in the wallet this week.

Paul Marsh: Have you got any particular memories of Portsmouth or in particular Fratton Park?

Mike Dean: Well I mean obviously the biggest memory for me is I reffed them in the FA Cup final in 2008 didn't I, you know probably the biggest day they've ever had within reason obviously getting the Premier League is a big step as well, winning the FA Cup and probably an unfancied team well both teams were unfancied that year to get to the final, but obviously both got there. It was good it's good for the town good for the city and they've got a great a great set of supporters haven't they and they just, well it's easy for me to say being up north, but they need a bigger stadium normally they can fill it probably double the amount of people that's in there but again I know it's all finances & money etc etc and they have done a lot with the grounds, as I was there I've only seen a few pictures on tv since I last refereed down there and you know the main stands come on a lot better and behind the goals are a lot better, there's covered terraces there's covered seating now as well, which was obviously when I was there it was like open terracing when I first came so it's definitely moved on, just needs a bit just needs a just needs a bigger stadium of 30 plus thousand because you know for well doesn't matter whatever league they're in they're always going to fill it you know. I'm sure one day it will come fingers crossed I don't know what the plans are down there but I'm guessing they must have something in the pipeline with a bit of luck you just need to stay in the championship though, that's a that's a big thing that you stay in the championship and push on a bit you know a bit better than what they're doing this season because I honestly thought they'd start off really well really well this year and push on from last year's promotion, but it hasn't really kicked into place at the moment has it but there's always time we've only played 10 games of the season but uh it also depends how patient certain chairman are within situations, it's a cutthroat business but I'd like to think that they give him some time to manage because you know he's done well getting from where they were when he took over and and give it a bit of faith and he obviously give him some backing as well so fingers crossed he'll turn it around I'm sure he will.

Paul Marsh: Going back to that that Pompey FA Cup winning team of 2008 obviously under Harry Redknapp and obviously spent time in the Premier League which you would have reffed them a fair bit, was there a particular player in that side that you know you you thought 'oh he's going to keep me busy today?'

Mike Dean: Well I think everybody keeps you busy don't they? I just think they just had such a good side around that time because they probably had two or three players for each position you know they were they were paying them a lot of money they'd done really well you know they stayed in the Premier League for probably longer than I probably thought that I thought they would to be fair but you know they did they invested well and and they kind of kicked on a little bit obviously you know one or two things that happened within the club that obviously I'm not privy to I'm sure you'll know more than what I do but it kind of went a little bit pear-shaped after that and it kind of like went down a bit and sometimes I know it sounds old but sometimes you've got to go down to build yourself back up again.

Paul Marsh: Mike thank you so much for talking to me I really do appreciate it again, you are going to be down at AFC Porchester on the 24th of January for a gentleman's evening with yourself if you are interested in getting yourself some tickets contact AFC Porchester directly or scan the QR code on the posters. Thank you very much for talking to me I do greatly appreciate it.

Mike Dean: pleasure mate speak to you soon take care.

You can hear the full interview with Mike Dean on Portsmouth's Express FM with Paul Marsh every weekday morning from 10am