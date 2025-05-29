Volunteers' Week: Celebrating the people behind the Mary Rose

Wendy Martin, 85, has been volunteering at the Museum since March 1994 after she saw an advert in the (then) Portsmouth Evening News.

There are currently 142 volunteers at the Mary Rose, including collections, and everyone will celebrate at a joint tea party for all volunteers working at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as well holding their own.

Wendy said: “I've always been interested in history and my husband had bought the Portsmouth Evening News. There was this little paragraph, and he said, ‘this would suit you’ and the Mary Rose was looking for volunteers.

“I remember reading it and I said ‘yes, it would’, and I joined the old museum, and I used to teach the children.

“It was being sprayed with water to begin with and when I first saw it, they actually took us volunteers onto the deck of the Mary Rose, I couldn't believe it!

“Over the years I've said I belong to a tribe of volunteers. We look out for one another, and nobody wants to leave and that tells you something.”

“Congratulations to Wendy on an incredible 31 years of volunteering!" said CEO Dominic Jones.

"We’re excited for many more years with you on board, and a heartfelt thank you to all our dedicated volunteers.

"Since the Trust’s founding in 1979, volunteers have been its lifeblood and today is no different and our Museum would be lost without them.”

Volunteers play a vital role at the museum, from helping with family workshops, delivering guided tours, assisting the education team with schools, and answering questions for visitors.

There are also collections volunteers who assist the Trust in checking, managing and preserving the extensive archives - including Alexander McKee’s diaries that cover the entire Mary Rose expedition.

Mirella Marlow, a new collections volunteer, commented: “When I retired, it was time to return to the things I loved the most, and I was so lucky to be accepted as a collections volunteer, where I am proud to be a tiny part of this amazing story.

“Collections volunteers work behind the scenes on the digital material and items that preserve, for future generations, the evidence on the archaeological excavations and setting up of the museum. Every week we see fascinating new angles on the meaning of the Mary Rose and its history.”

Lorraine Wilson, volunteers manager, said: “I am extremely proud to celebrate Volunteers’ Week with our team. They are vital to the Museum’s future and their extraordinary contribution is a crucial element to our success.

“Our aim is to welcome everyone to a unique visitor experience, delivering an outstanding, professional and consistent service to the widest possible audience.

"We would not be able to achieve this without the commitment, enthusiasm and support of our phenomenal team of volunteers.”

Volunteers' Week runs from Monday 2nd June to Sunday 8th June.

If you're interesting in volunteering at the Mary Rose or another Portsmouth Historic Dockyard attraction. Visit: https://tinyurl.com/PHD-Volunteer-Opportunities

