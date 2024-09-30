Walking post baby for Sands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Southsea woman has not only just given birth, as in this month but she has also just completed a 30k challenge for Sands. A charity that supports families who have lost treasured children and who need support.

Chantelle Wyatt, 40 from Southsea gave birth on September 2nd 2024. A brand new Mum post C section who decided to walk 30k to support a charity that she believe in called SANDS. A group who hep and support parents who have lost babies and children in various circumstances.

Chantelle, having now had her own child and becoming a Mum for the first time can only imagine how hard it is to loose a baby and wants to help raise awareness for those struggling with grief. A woman who has also been a surrogate twice feels the pain that women and men feel when they loose a little one. The trauma and loss is not measurable and she wants to help get support and care in place for those who need it most.

The challenge was to run 30k but fresh our of hospital Chantelle was only able to walk it, recoridng her efforst on Strava as she went. Adding an extra 25 miles to the challenge to make up for not running them all was something she decided to do to feel. that she had done enough to earn the donations she got. Valuale donations that make all the difference to many families in the middle of difficult and painful times.

A brand new Mum herself.

The miles were clocked up in her hometown, in and around Portsmouth whilst out with her new baby, Samphire.

She is delighted to have taken on and completed the challenge in the month that her baby was born.

