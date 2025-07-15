Who was the ulti-mutt champion? Local care home hosts paw-fect dog show

A care home in Hampshire hosted an un-fur-gettable charity dog show for residents and local pups.

Care UK’s Bourley Grange, on Bourley Road, invited proud pet owners to show off their furry friends in a dog competition, judged by the residents. Local families, relatives of residents, and team members at the care home were invited to bring their dogs to participate in the show, which included competitions such as "best trick," "waggiest tail," and "best puppy eyes."

15 adorable dogs arrived paw-lished to perfection, ready to win the hearts of the residents and fetch first place. Many pooches won their category, took home certificates and received endless treats, including Margot, Bella and Apollo.

As part of the event, the home raised £120 by charging £1 for entry to each class in the competition. The funds will be donated to Dementia UK, a specialist dementia nursing charity that provides free advice and support to families who care for someone living with dementia.

3. Care UK Bourley Grange resident, Jean with Tedd.

Jean, a resident at the home, who participated as a judge, said: “The event was wonderful and truly brought joy to everyone involved. I really enjoyed taking part, especially judging the ‘Most Handsome Boy and ‘Best Children’s Friendship’ categories. It was lovely to see the children’s faces light up with smiles alongside such beautiful dogs.

“Even though we had some rain, it didn’t put a dampener on the day at all! Overall, it was a fantastic event.”

Racquel Merdegia, General Manager at Bourley Grange, said: “We’re thrilled so many dogs joined our competition. The whole day brought paw-sitive vibes and happiness to our home. All the dogs were winners in my eyes.

“Animal therapy can be an incredible way to support older adults, especially for those living with dementia. Animals are amazing at promoting socialisation, reducing stress, and providing comfort. These dogs encouraged social interaction within our home and raised spirits through their unconditional love and joyful personalities.

1. Care UK Bourley Grange resident Audrey and her granddaughter with Daisy, who came third at the home's dog show.

“I’m extremely grateful for everyone who joined and was able to help us support Dementia UK, a charity that we hold close to our hearts at Bourley Grange.”

Bourley Grange has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care.

To find out more about Bourley Grange, please call Customer Relations Manager, Chelsea Harris on 01252 756 438 or [email protected] or visit: careuk.com/bourley-grange