The Entertainer are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

Popular children's toy store, The Entertainer, has revealed their all-time best selling toys to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The UK's fastest-growing, family-owned high street toy retailer discovered that it had made more sales of children's favourite, Lego, than any other toy in its four-decade history.

Within the research, they also found that family-favourite Monopoly also came out on top in their games category.

The Entertainer was founded in 1981 in Amersham, Buckinghamshire by husband and wife, Gary and Catherine Grant.

Today, the toy store is the largest family-owned chain of toyshops in the UK with a total of 171 stores.

The Entertainer have broken down their sales by decade which has uncovered a list of classics, collectables and playground favourites.

For those who were young in the 80s, birthday and Christmas presents may have included Cabbage Patch Kids, Rubik’s Cubes or Care Bears.

Many toys on the list have managed to stand the test of time like Sylvannian families, My Little Pony, Star Wars and Transformers.

The research also unravelled many toys that are less likely to be recognised nowadays such as Koosh Ball, which was a rainbow-coloured rubber pom-pom bouncy ball that dominated school playgrounds and featured in many children's Christmas stockings.

Those who were born in the 90s will remember the pandemonium that was the Buzz Lightyear toy after Toy Story became the smash-hit film of 1995.

Buzz Lightyear was actually initially named Lunar Larry before the name was changed ahead of the release of the Disney film.

Furby's, Tamogotchis, Power Rangers and Teletubbies also dominated the 90s as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

After the Millennium, Bob the Builder was all the range for children following the popular children's show.

Bob the Builder managed to secure a number one Christmas single in 2000 and then became the top selling toy of 2001.

Beyblades, In The Night Garden and Bratz took over the toy scene, with the fashion dolls knocking Barbie off of her pedestal.

The 2010's saw a Furby reboot, with Loom Bands being the craft-craze that took the world by storm.

Later on in the 2010's came Disney hit, Frozen.

Elsa, Olaf and the rest of the cast were transformed into every children's toy imaginable.

From outfits, to dolls and soft toys, Frozen took the toy world into a different orbit.

Messy Christmas favourite, Pie Face, was also released at the end of the decade, providing plenty of whipped cream-smearing fun for all the family.

This game was originally released in the 60s but made a comeback after a video went viral showcasing the game in action.

For more information about The Entertainer, please visit www.thetoyshop.com.

