10 most overcrowded primary schools in Hampshire

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which primary schools in Hampshire are the most overcrowded.

1. Durley Church of England Controlled Primary School This school is over capacity by 18.8]%. The school has an extra 21 pupils on its roll.

2. Awbridge Primary School Awbridge Primary School is over capacity by 16.7%. The school has an extra 25 pupils on its roll.

3. Otterbourne Church of England Primary School Otterbourne CoE Primary School is over capacity by 15.7%. The school has an extra 40 pupils on its roll.

4. Hatch Warren Junior School Hatch Warren Junior School is over capacity by 12.6%. The school has an extra 40 pupils on its roll.