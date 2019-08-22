Sam Predeth (16) from Cowplain with Katie Boxall (16) from Waterlooville celebrate their good results. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6349)

24 of the best photos as Havant and Waterlooville GCSE students pick up results

Here are some the best photos as students from Havant and Waterlooville picked up their long-awaited results. 

Well done to you all! Don't forget to check out our galleries of Portsmouth students and those in Fareham and Gosport.

(left to right) Bluebell (16), Maddy I'Bell (16) and Connie Warren (16). Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6817)

1. GCSE RESULTS THE COWPLAIN SCHOOL MRW 22/8/2019''GCSE results at The Cowplain School in Hampshire were very good ! ''(left to right) Bluebell (16), Maddy I'Bell (16) and Connie Warren (16) ''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6817)'Professional Photographer 'Mobile: 07802-217-569'E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com

(left to right) Bluebell (16), Maddy I'Bell (16) and Connie Warren (16). Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6817)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
GCSE results at The Cowplain School in Hampshire were very good. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6812)

2. GCSE RESULTS THE COWPLAIN SCHOOL MRW 22/8/2019''GCSE results at The Cowplain School in Hampshire were very good ! ''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6812)'Professional Photographer 'Mobile: 07802-217-569'E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com

GCSE results at The Cowplain School in Hampshire were very good. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6812)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Headteacher Ian Gates is so pleased with the success achieved by (right) student Sam Predeth (16) from Cowplain. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6799)

3. GCSE RESULTS THE COWPLAIN SCHOOL MRW 22/8/2019''GCSE results at The Cowplain School in Hampshire were very good ! ''Headteacher Ian Gates is so pleased with the success achieved by (right) student Sam Predeth (16) from Cowplain ''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6799)'Professional Photographer 'Mobile: 07802-217-569'E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com

Headteacher Ian Gates is so pleased with the success achieved by (right) student Sam Predeth (16) from Cowplain. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6799)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
GCSE results at The Cowplain School in Hampshire were very good. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6807)

4. GCSE RESULTS THE COWPLAIN SCHOOL MRW 22/8/2019''GCSE results at The Cowplain School in Hampshire were very good ! ''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6807)'Professional Photographer 'Mobile: 07802-217-569'E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com

GCSE results at The Cowplain School in Hampshire were very good. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6807)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6