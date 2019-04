Hampshire High Sherrif presents first place to Wicor. First Place, congratulations to Wicor Primary School, Portchester, Hampshire. Pangolins: Slaughtered for Scales.'Pangolins (or scaly anteaters) live in Africa. These enigmatic mammals eat thousands of termites a day. Pangolins are being hunted for their scales which are mistakenly believed to have powerful medicinal properties. They are shipped dead or alive to be traded in Asian street markets. Pangolins are the most trafficked animal in the world; facing extinction. We must act now.

Nick Scott Photography

Other 3rd Party