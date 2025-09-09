A major shake up with Ofsted last year resulted in reports no longer publishing an overall grade, prompting The Telegraph to create its own league table featuring the best and worst secondary schools based on GCSE results.
The News has put together a gallery consisting of the best Hampshire state schools that have either received a ‘good’ or ‘very good’ rating.
The league table determines where each secondary school places by looking at 10 separate criteria which add up to a maximum score of 40. Schools can receive a rating of well below average, below average, fair, good and very good - with scores of 28 and above securing a good result.
- English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
- Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
- Progress 8 score (5 points)
- Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
- Comparison with local authority (4 points)
- Pupil destinations (5 points)
- Entries options (3 points)
- Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
- Class size (3 points)
- Truancy (3 points)
Explore the 31 best Hampshire secondary schools with ‘good’ or ‘very good’ GCSE results: