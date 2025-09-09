The best 31 Hampshire state secondary schools as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table

The 31 state secondary schools in Hampshire with the best GCSE results have been revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table.

A major shake up with Ofsted last year resulted in reports no longer publishing an overall grade, prompting The Telegraph to create its own league table featuring the best and worst secondary schools based on GCSE results.

The News has put together a gallery consisting of the best Hampshire state schools that have either received a ‘good’ or ‘very good’ rating.

The league table determines where each secondary school places by looking at 10 separate criteria which add up to a maximum score of 40. Schools can receive a rating of well below average, below average, fair, good and very good - with scores of 28 and above securing a good result.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Entries options (3 points)
  • Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Explore the 31 best Hampshire secondary schools with ‘good’ or ‘very good’ GCSE results:

St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth, has been awarded a score of 34/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a very good school for GCSE results.

1. St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth

St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth, has been awarded a score of 34/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a very good school for GCSE results. | The News Photo: -

Oaklands Catholic School, Waterlooville, has been awarded a score of 30/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a good school for GCSE results.

2. Oaklands Catholic School, Waterlooville

Oaklands Catholic School, Waterlooville, has been awarded a score of 30/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a good school for GCSE results. | Google Photo: Google Maps

Brookfield Community School, in Locks Heath, Fareham, has been awarded a score of 29/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a good school for GCSE results.

3. Brookfield Community School

Brookfield Community School, in Locks Heath, Fareham, has been awarded a score of 29/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a good school for GCSE results. | Google

Wildern School, Southampton, has been awarded a score of 31/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a good school for GCSE results.

4. Wildern School

Wildern School, Southampton, has been awarded a score of 31/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a good school for GCSE results. | Google Photo: Google Maps

