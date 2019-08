The News sent photographers to colleges and sixth forms across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Portsmouth Grammar School student Katie O'Flaherty (18) from Whiteley, who achieved four A*'s. Picture: (150819-3420) Sarah Standing JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Portsmouth Grammar School student Samuel Chimbwandira (18) with his mum Sarah-Jane. Samuel achieved four A*s. Picture: (150819-3407) Sarah Standing JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Connie Seamer (18) from Portsmouth, who studied at Portsmouth College achieved one A* and two A's. Picture: (150819-3496) Sarah Standing JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Portsmouth College student Tom Blain (18) from Portsmouth, achieved one A* and two A's. Picture: (150819-5541) Sarah Standing JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more