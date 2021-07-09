Sign outside St Luke's School in Portsmouth.

7 things you will only know if you went to school in Portsmouth in the 20th century

Portsmouth has plenty of schools dotted across Portsea Island.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:54 pm

Any born and raised Pompey resident will have at least a few strong memories of school days in the city.

We decided to ask our readers what you would only know if you went to school in Portsmouth

You can see the responses in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. The slang

Gina Martin wrote: 'What a dinlo is or how to play my dog has fleas with a ukulele.'

2. School rivalries

Katherine Balestrini said: 'That for some unspoken reason St Eds and St Luke’s ( now Charter) were mortal enemies.'

3. 'The Berlin Wall'

No not the one separating East and West Berlin - the one at Great Salterns School (now Portsmouth College). Michelle Hiscock wrote: 'all 2ft of it '.

4. What £3 could buy

Gemma Paintin wrote: 'That three quid could buy a pizza slice, a flapjack and a can of drink. I miss that meal deal'

