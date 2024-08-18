We have put together some experiences that you are likely to only know if you went to the University of Portsmouth.
Please be aware these will vary in seriousness and likely mean nothing to people unfamiliar with Portsmouth.
In 8 pictures:
1. University of Portsmouth
2. The University of Portsmouth Library
During the pandemic we all got used to continuously slapping anti-bac on our hands - but if you went to The University of Portsmouth you will be well versed with the toilets in the library. Made of a perforated plastic casing, the door handles would release hand gel every time you left the loos despite washing your hands already. Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Gida Express
Gida Express would always have a long queue winding its way out onto the pavement. During my time at university, it was one of the go-to spots at the end of a night out. Photo: Google
4. Albert Road, Southsea
Everyone moves into Southsea in the second and third year and people quickly swap nightclubs for bars and pubs. Photo: Google
