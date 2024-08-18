8 things you only know if you went to the University in Portsmouth - Pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Aug 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2024, 16:02 BST
Thousands of people move to the city every year to study at the university.

I attended the University of Portsmouth between 2019 and 2022. Of course I’m going to be biased but the city has so much for students to do and get involved in – whether it be joining a society, a gym or a club, there is so much on offer.

We have put together some experiences that you are likely to only know if you went to the University of Portsmouth.

Please be aware these will vary in seriousness and likely mean nothing to people unfamiliar with Portsmouth.

In 8 pictures:

Here are some things you will know if you went to the University of Portsmouth.

1. University of Portsmouth

Here are some things you will know if you went to the University of Portsmouth. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
During the pandemic we all got used to continuously slapping anti-bac on our hands - but if you went to The University of Portsmouth you will be well versed with the toilets in the library. Made of a perforated plastic casing, the door handles would release hand gel every time you left the loos despite washing your hands already.

2. The University of Portsmouth Library

During the pandemic we all got used to continuously slapping anti-bac on our hands - but if you went to The University of Portsmouth you will be well versed with the toilets in the library. Made of a perforated plastic casing, the door handles would release hand gel every time you left the loos despite washing your hands already. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Gida Express would always have a long queue winding its way out onto the pavement. During my time at university, it was one of the go-to spots at the end of a night out.

3. Gida Express

Gida Express would always have a long queue winding its way out onto the pavement. During my time at university, it was one of the go-to spots at the end of a night out. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Everyone moves into Southsea in the second and third year and people quickly swap nightclubs for bars and pubs.

4. Albert Road, Southsea

Everyone moves into Southsea in the second and third year and people quickly swap nightclubs for bars and pubs. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:University of PortsmouthPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.