THOUSANDS of sixth-formers have received long-awaited A-level results today.

Students across the UK are being given results which will help them decide their next steps, be it university, work, or training.

UTC Portsmouth

UTC Portsmouth is celebrating success in its first set of examination results with 99.1 per cent of students gaining an A-level or diploma pass. Seventy per cent achieved a good pass, attaining an A* to C grade or a distinction/merit in their level 3 qualification.

The college opened two years ago to provide a STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) based education. Students attained a 100 per cent pass in STEM subjects.

Principal, Ciaran O'Dowda, said: 'Students have chosen to study at UTC Portsmouth because they want a specialist STEM education setting. STEM courses are inherently demanding and so we are delighted with how well they have achieved. This is a very good day for the future of STEM education in the Solent region and an indication of how UTC Portsmouth can contribute to helping students secure exciting STEM related destinations.'

Havant and South Downs College

Havant and South Downs College had a strong set of results with 97 per cent of students attaining a pass. Fifty four per cent achieved a strong pass of an A* to B grade or equivalent with 28 per cent of students in the A* to A category.

Principal, Mike Gaston, said: 'We are thrilled to report another strong set of A-level and BTEC results. They reflect the enormous efforts of our teachers and, most importantly, our students on all our courses who deserve congratulations on their hard work which has clearly paid off. We wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers, be that higher education, apprenticeships or employment.'

St Vincent College

St Vincent College in Gosport saw an overall pass rate of 94 per cent, and a 100 per cent pass rate for Level 3 vocational courses this summer with 90 per cent of these students achieving high grades (equivalent to A*-A grades at A-level).

Head of college Andy Grant said: ‘We are thrilled at the success of our students and it is great to see the positive outcome from all of their hard work. Our staff work tirelessly in order to give our students the best education available and the recent results have proven that the hard work has paid off. Whilst it is always sad to say farewell to our students as they embark on the next stage in their lives we look forward to hearing all about their successes in the future.’

Bay House School

Bay House School in Gosport said it had seen a ‘record-breaking’ year, with 90 per cent of grades at A* to C and 70 per cent A*to B grades. The school said it was ‘especially pleased’ with the ‘exceptional’ 38 per cent A* to A grades.

Sixth form manager Melanie Jones said: ‘These outstanding results will allow approximately 90 per cent of our students to achieve places at their first-choice university. Around 50 per cent of our students will be the first in their family to go to university – a statistic that we are especially proud of. Additionally, students who joined us with relatively modest GCSE results have achieved some absolutely outstanding A-level results.

‘We know that these results will continue to make our Sixth Form one of the highest achieving state sixth forms in the country.’

Portsmouth College

Portsmouth College principal Simon Barrable said: ‘The pass rate is 97 per cent which is up one per cent from last year and high grades (A*-B) are 49 per cent, which is up four per cent. We’re very happy with those. That also includes Distinction and Distinction* which is vocational.’

He added: ‘I am extremely proud of all our Portsmouth College students for the excellent set of results they have achieved today. They are a testament to all the hard work, determination, resilience and sheer talent that our students possess in abundance.

‘They also speak volumes about all the fantastic teaching, support and guidance they have had from all our wonderful staff. On behalf of myself and the entire governing body I offer them all our sincere congratulations and best wishes for the bright futures which undoubtedly lie ahead of them.’

Portsmouth Grammar School

This year 14 per cent of all grades awarded were A*; 46 per cent A*-A and 75 per cent A*-B at A Level, or the equivalent in Higher Level subjects at IB. Earlier this summer, Year 13 International Baccalaureate pupils achieved an average score of over 35 points, with eight pupils achieving more than 38 points which is the equivalent of 3 A grades at A Level, and four gaining over 40 points. The average worldwide point score for the IB Diploma this year was 29.6 points.

‘The results our pupils have received today are a real credit to the hard work and commitment they have shown over the last two years,’ said Dr Anne Cotton, head of The Portsmouth Grammar School. ‘They have engaged in an amazing breadth of activity during their time here and have flourished to become young adults ready for the next stage in their lives.’

Portsmouth High School

100 per cent of girls who took further mathematics, Latin, Chinese and Design Technology achieved A*-A. 80 per cent of students who took English and French received A*-A and the majority of the girls who sat mathematics, chemistry, physics, history and geography achieved A*-B grades.

Rob Smith, head of Sixth Form at Portsmouth High School, said: ‘It is a joy to see how delighted the girls are with their amazing results. There is a tremendous atmosphere within the Portsmouth High Sixth Form.

‘The girls have a real determination to succeed and excellent working relationships with their teachers; it’s a winning combination.’

Oaklands School

Oaklands exceeded last year's results with 99.7 per cent of students attaining an A-level pass with 71.3 per cent achieving an A*-C grade. 49.7 per cent of students attained A*-B grades with 22.3 per cent achieving A*-A grades.

Fareham College

Students had a 98.8 per cent pass rate, with more than 50 per cent achieving the highest grades.

Fareham College’s Principal and Chief Executive, Andrew Kaye, said: ‘A huge congratulations to everyone. We are incredibly proud of our students for achieving these outstanding results which are a true testament to their hard work and commitment.

‘Our strive for excellence through continual improvement is at the core of everything we do and these results truly reflect the benefits our students gain learning from our industry-experienced teachers in great facilities and using the most up-to-date equipment.’

St John’s College

With a 100 per cent pass rate in many subjects, including maths and English and 100 per cent A* - A grades for history, students and staff were jumping for joy at another set of outstanding results.

Highbury College have not yet published their full A-level results.