A-level results: Grades from schools and colleges in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant as they come in

THOUSANDS of sixth-formers are today waking up to their long-awaited A-level results, with more than a quarter of entries expected to score a top grade.

Students across the UK are receiving results which will help them decide their next steps, be it university, work, or training.

And results are already beginning to pour in from colleges across the Portsmouth area.

UTC Portsmouth is celebrating success in its first set of examination results with 99.1 per cent of students gaining an A-level or diploma pass. Seventy per cent achieved a good pass, attaining an A* to C grade or a distinction/merit in their level 3 qualification.

The college opened two years ago to provide a STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) based education. Students attained a 100 per cent pass in STEM subjects.

Principal, Ciaran O'Dowda, said: 'Students have chosen to study at UTC Portsmouth because they want a specialist STEM education setting. STEM courses are inherently demanding and so we are delighted with how well they have achieved. This is a very good day for the future of STEM education in the Solent region and an indication of how UTC Portsmouth can contribute to helping students secure exciting STEM related destinations.'

Havant and South Downs College had a strong set of results with 97 per cent of students attaining a pass. Fifty four per cent achieved a strong pass of an A* to B grade or equivalent with 28 per cent of students in the A* to A category.

Principal, Mike Gaston, said: 'We are thrilled to report another strong set of A-level and BTEC results. They reflect the enormous efforts of our teachers and, most importantly, our students on all our courses who deserve congratulations on their hard work which has clearly paid off. We wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers, be that higher education, apprenticeships or employment.'

St Vincent College in Gosport saw an overall pass rate of 94 per cent, and a 100 per cent pass rate for Level 3 vocational courses this summer with 90 per cent of these students achieving high grades (equivalent to A*-A grades at A-level).

Head of college Andy Grant said: ‘We are thrilled at the success of our students and it is great to see the positive outcome from all of their hard work. Our staff work tirelessly in order to give our students the best education available and the recent results have proven that the hard work has paid off. Whilst it is always sad to say farewell to our students as they embark on the next stage in their lives we look forward to hearing all about their successes in the future.’

Bay House School in Gosport said it had seen a ‘record-breaking’ year, with 90 per cent of grades at A* to C and 70 per cent A*to B grades. The school said it was ‘especially pleased’ with the ‘exceptional’ 38 per cent A* to A grades.

Sixth form manager Melanie Jones said: ‘These outstanding results will allow approximately 90 per cent of our students to achieve places at their first-choice university. Around 50 per cent of our students will be the first in their family to go to university – a statistic that we are especially proud of. Additionally, students who joined us with relatively modest GCSE results have achieved some absolutely outstanding A-level results.

‘We know that these results will continue to make our Sixth Form one of the highest achieving state sixth forms in the country.’

Portsmouth College principal Simon Barrable said: ‘The pass rate is 77 per cent which is up one per cent from last year and high grades (A*-B) is up four per cent. We’re very happy with those. That also includes distinction and Distinction* which is vocational.

‘I feel really happy about them, I’m delighted that we’ve got the pass rate back up to where we’d expect it to be, and I’m really pleased with that improvement.’