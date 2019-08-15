HAVANT and South Downs College has continued to see an increase in the number of students achieving top A-level grades.

This year’s results saw 54 per cent of students securing the top A* to B or equivalent grades compared to 51 per cent in 2018 and up 11 per cent on 2017’s results.

Jessica Vence-Gunstane, 18, from Southsea. 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190815-6315)

The overall pass rate of 97 per cent was slightly down on the 98.5 per cent achieved last year.

One of those students who achieved an outstanding set of results was Jessica Vence- Gunstane, 18, who earned As in biology and PE and a B in chemistry. Jessica now hopes to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a vet.

The former St Edmund's Catholic School pupil said: 'I’m so pleased I got the grades I needed to get into Nottingham Veterinary College as I have always wanted to be a vet. I would like to thank the college for the help and support they have given me.'

Zoe Parsons, 18, will become the first member of her family to go to medical school.

Left, William Eckworth, 18, from Southsea and Samuel Adie, 18, from Southsea compare results.'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190815-6223)

Zoe, who attained four As in biology chemistry, mathematics and her extended project to gain a place at Hull York Medical School, said: ‘I will be the first doctor in my family - how cool is that? I am excited to be moving on to study medicine and even though it’s a long course, it will be worth it in the end.’

Daniel Claydon has secured a place at Oxford after attaining three A*’s in mathematics, further maths and physics. He also secured Distinction in his mathematics advanced extension award.

‘It’s been good fun at Havant and South Downs College. It didn’t feel like a lot of work as I loved the subjects I took. The teachers are happy to offer extension opportunities and they really push you to achieve what you can.’

Principal, Mike Gaston, was keen to praise the efforts of students and staff.

Zoe Parsons is to become the first person in her family to go to medical school.'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

“We are thrilled to report another strong set of A level and BTEC results. They reflect the enormous efforts of our teachers and most importantly our students on all courses who deserve many congratulations as their hard work has clearly paid off,' he said.