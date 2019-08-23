A VIVID approach to getting people back to work

A RESIDENT who is registered disabled has been given a helping hand to get back to work by her tenancy company, VIVID.

Jane Deacon, from Portchester, had to leave her job as landlady at the Greenhill Tavern in Alfreton in Derbyshire after developing problems with her back.

Jane said: ‘I moved back to Portsmouth to get support from my family with my children. As my back pain increased I was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. The condition reached the point where I needed to use crutches to get around and a wheelchair to cover longer distances.’

Dealing with her disability affected Jane’s confidence and she was unsure about whether she could get back into employment and what type of jobs would be suitable.

‘It was a fellow resident who told me that VIVID offer training to their tenants to help develop new skills and get into employment. At my induction we discussed what type of work I would like to do. Over 20 years ago I worked as a clerk cashier for Southern Co op Dairies and had considered office work as something I could potentially return to,’ said Jane.

Jane joined VIVID’s Tenancy Support team, supporting a range of admin duties and developing skills of filing, accounting, dealing with customers over the telephone and becoming more IT literate. Working two days a week, Jane has recently completed her six week placement.

Jane said: ‘After doing the course, I now feel a lot more confident and informed of what jobs I can do and apply for.’

The initiative is overseen by employment and training officer, Jeannette Luczkowski.

Jeannette said: ‘Jane’s been a great pilot for the support approach we had in mind for some of our customers, completing a real range of tasks and she’s particularly developed and refreshed her IT skills. I’ve seen her confidence grow and her attitude, effort and reliability were unwavering.’

Jane added: ‘I think the scheme run by VIVID provides an excellent opportunity for people of all ages and situations who need help getting back into employment.’

Jane is now confident in her new found skills and has started applying for jobs.