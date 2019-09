Attempts to save the 'iconic' 1930s facade have proved to be unsuccessful and a new £22m school will be built in its place. We decided to look back through The News’s archives to find old pictures from the 1990s and 2000s at the school. Click through to see them all! And see if you can spot yourself.

Mayfield School

Ian Cox headteacher at Mayfield School with pupils in a mathematics class in January 2003

Head teacher Ian Cox with pupils Loise Crawford and Sam Rogers lay a wreath at the Mayfield School War Memorial.

Joe Hinks from Mayfield School won the Young Person of the Year Award - at the time he wanted to become a marine biologist

