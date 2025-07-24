Ark Charter students celebrate ‘Culture Week’ with wide range of cultural performances

Ark Charter Academy has held a special Culture Week to celebrate the diversity and rich cultural heritage within the school.

Ark Charter, a Church of England secondary school in Southsea, Portsmouth, is one of the most diverse schools in the city and is home to 66 different cultures. The Culture Week – now in its third year – closed with a celebration of student’s identity in the school quad.

The week was designed by four year 9 students from the school’s student council and culture committee – Davina Adjei, Ariella Adim-Okozi, Amatullah Jamilu Wada and Daniella Oshevire – who were supported by Ark Charter’s staff team and the Ark network’s expressive arts programme (Ark Culture).

A key focus of the week was how the expressive arts can celebrate identity. Students enjoyed a range of events including culture-centred lessons, art workshops, drumming circles and dance sessions all celebrating the indigenous artistic cultures of a range of countries and traditions.

The week culminated with a non-uniform day, where students dressed in clothes reflecting and celebrating their cultural heritage.

There was also a series of performances from Ark Charter’s poetry collective and the Ark Charter dance troupe, as well as professional artists from local dance company Funk Format, poets 432 Nomads and members of the Spit Game.

During the week, the school was decorated by students, including a ‘Diversitree’ with student reflections on who they are and where they come from. Local caterers also offered a wide variety of food from stalls at lunchtime.

Davina Adjei from the Ark Charter culture committee said, “Everyone’s together, we are one community – Charter. Culture Day is the perfect time for everyone to unite, and it fights against racism, discrimination and bullying.”

Fellow organiser Amatullah Jamilu added, “I know a lot of people are insecure about their culture. They don’t want to feel different; they want to be the same as other people. So, seeing everyone come in with their culture clothes makes them feel like oh, I'm not really that different, everyone has a different culture.”

Ariella Adim-Okozi said, “Everyone looked beautiful in their different cultural wear, and the fashion show really showcased the diversity within our school.”

Daniella Oshevire said, “There’s a sense of pride in everyone’s heritage, especially as we are one of the most diverse schools in Portsmouth with 66 different cultures. Differences are what make us so unique and beautiful.”

Ark Charter Academy Assistant Principal and school council lead Zack Morgan said, “The variety and quality of the performances and workshops was outstanding. It was inspiring to see our students so engaged and enthusiastic throughout. Opportunities like this make a real difference.”