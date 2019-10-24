Best and worst performing secondary schools in Portsmouth

The best and worst-performing secondary schools in Portsmouth have been revealed. 

Secondary schools are now measured by the progress pupils make during their time at the school in eight subjects - a mark known as Progress 8. St Edmund’s Catholic School was the best-performing secondary school in Portsmouth with a Progress 8 score of 0.41, while Trafalgar School was the worst-performing with -0.69. Note that special schools, independent schools and schools which have opened since last summer have been excluded from these results. The figures are currently provisional and do not take into account GCSE remarks, so they could change. For a full explanation of what the figures mean click here.

The school had a Progress 8 score of 0.41. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 53.4 per cent

1. St Edmund's Catholic School

The school had a Progress 8 score of 0.14. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 46.4 per cent

2. Portsmouth Academy

The school had a Progress 8 score of -0.1. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 38.2 per cent

3. Admiral Lord Nelson School

The school had a Progress 8 score of -0.27. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 25.1 per cent

4. Mayfield School

