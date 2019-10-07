Best photos from Teach Portsmouth Awards 2019 at the Gaiety Bar Teachers were recognised for their hard work at an awards night last week. Teach Portsmouth Awards were held at the Gaiety Bar, on South Parade Pier, Southsea. Teach Portsmouth Awards at the Gaiety bar, Southsea. Picture : Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo Teach Portsmouth Awards at the Gaiety bar, Southsea. Picture : Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo Teach Portsmouth Awards at the Gaiety bar, Southsea. Pictured : Gavin Lumsden and Louise Lumsden presenting an award to Ben Morris for Innovation. Picture : Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo Teach Portsmouth Awards at the Gaiety bar, Southsea. Pictured : Milton Cross Academy. Picture : Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5