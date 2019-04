On World Water Day more than 100 people removed plastics and litter from Hayling Island beach. The event was organised by the Inn on the Beach in collaboration with Final Straw Solent and Hi-5, a partnership of the island’s four primary schools and one secondary school.

World Water Day event - Local school kids have been collecting plastic and created sculptures, on display in the pub. There was also a beach clean litter pick, face painting and an indoor rowing machine competition.

Lexi Leworthy with 'Lola'.

(L-R) Isla Hockaday (6yrs), Lucie Goodman (6yrs), India Hockaday (7yrs), Lily Dewar (7yrs), Freya Goodman (9yrs), Noah Hockaday (8yrs).



