Best primary schools in Portsmouth: 23 schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville

OFSTED inspect schools up and down the Portsmouth area and given them one of four ratings, ranging from inadequate to outstanding.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 4:43 pm

If you have a little one starting school in September 2022, you are probably wondering which are the best places to send them.

We have pulled together a list of the highest rated primary schools in our area, according to Ofsted.

You can see them in our gallery below.

These are the 23 primary schools in the Portsmouth area that were rated outstanding in the latest inspections.

1. Cliffdale Primary School

This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 21, 2016.

Photo: ian hargreaves

2. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School

This school in Cottage View, Landport has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on May 16, 2011.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Redwood Park Academy

This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Red Barn Community Primary School

This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018.

Photo: Google Maps

