A UNIVERSITY was put in lockdown following reports of a man ‘in a suicide vest’ – but it turned out to just be a runner wearing fitness gear.

Police were called to the Talbut campus at Bournemouth University this afternoon and searches were carried out following the security alert.

The university was put on lockdown as a result of the reports.

In a statement on social media, Dorset Police said: ‘Dorset Police received a report at 2.33pm on Friday 10 January regarding a security alert relating to a man seen in the area of the Boundary roundabout near to Bournemouth University.

READ MORE: Shock as Portsmouth factory to close with the loss of 115 jobs

‘An initial report suggested the man could be wearing something that resembled a suicide vest. As a precaution, the university was placed on lockdown as searches of the area were carried out.

‘Officers attended the scene and undertook an investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, and it was established that it was believed to be someone running in a fitness vest.

READ MORE: These Portsmouth roads are having drains cleaned this month - and you may need to move your car

‘The lockdown has now been lifted and we do not believe there is any further cause for concern or threat to the public.’

Earlier in the afternoon, Bournemouth University posted on Facebook: ‘There is currently a police operation underway at Talbot Campus. We will provide more information when we have it but would ask you to avoid speculation at this time.’