Brainy Portsmouth College student eyes Nasa career as A-level grades open a pathway to the stars

GAZING at the stars since he was a young boy, a brainy college student is hoping to join Nasa after securing a stellar set of A-level results.

Inspired by TV’s Professor Brian Cox to study astrophysics at university, 18-year-old Abraham Kattumattthil’s small step into Portsmouth College this morning turned out to be a giant leap for his education.

Abraham was stunned to find he earned an A* in maths, an A in physics and an A in chemistry.

The Havant teenager, the son of a factory worker and community nurse, has won a place at UCL in London, but may make his way to Cambridge depending on how the university views his grades later today .

READ MORE: Live updates as students collect A-level results in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville

He hopes to work for either Nasa or space transportation and aerospace company SpaceX. Speaking to The News this morning, the former St Edmund’s Catholic School pupil said: ‘It’s by the grace of god I got it. I’m interested in it and I enjoy it. It’s something that I want to pursue.

‘I want to work for NASA or for SpaceX - I wouldn’t mind being on the moon.

‘When I was younger I’ve always been interested in space, there’s some subjects you do but are not interested in but space has always interested me.

‘I like looking up to the stars and knowing the physics behind it, and understanding it.’

READ MORE: Grades from schools and colleges in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant as they come in

Abraham has read some of Prof Cox’s books and watched him on TV.

He opened results with pals at the Tangier Road college as the institution celebrated a 97 per cent pass rate.

Principal Simon Barrable was celebrating with 49 per cent of students securing A*-B at A-level and Distinction* or Distinction on Level 3 vocational programmes. That is up from 45 per cent last year.

‘We’re very happy with those,’ he said.