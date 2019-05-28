Charity’s housing support

A CHARITY is opening its doors to the public to showcase the work it does in helping vulnerable people to set up their homes.

The Moving on Project was established two years ago and provides items of furniture to people who may have been homeless or cannot afford to replace household items.

Chairperson, Sarah Knight, said: ‘We can provide people with tables, chairs, beds and even kitchen utensils.’ The event will take place at Block C, Grafton Street, Buckland between 10am and 2pm on Friday, May 31.