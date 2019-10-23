Children record their own song to celebrate school’s 50th anniversary

A SCHOOL’S 50th anniversary celebration has been captured in the words of a song thanks to children at the school.

Pupils at Morelands Primary School wrote and recorded their song, We are Morelands, to mark the school’s half centenary. Year 6 students devised themes which represented the school’s history and ethos before putting together the lyrics which they recorded at Crookhorn College.

Children from Morelands Primary School and Crookhorn College have composed a song to celebrate Morelands 50th anniversary.

Amelia Tong, 10, said: ‘I really like the song – I think it’s important to show that our school has been here for 50 years and we are proud of it.’

Classmate, Gracie William, 10, added: ‘It’s a fun song which highlights what our school is like and the fact it has been here fifty years. The best bit was coming to Crookhorn and recording it using all of the equipment.’

The Year 6 pupils recorded the song with Crofton School Choir.

Choir member, Karishma Mistry, 14, said: ‘It has been a really fun day and it’s nice to be part of celebrating something which is important in the community. The song is very cheerful and uplifting.’

Morelands Primary School pupils, Amelia Tong, 10, Gracie Gillham, 10, and Joshua Evans, 10.

Once the lyrics were completed the children joined Crookhorn College’s head of music, Dave Jones, to put together the musical composition.

Dave said: ‘I was contacted by Morelands, which is one of our feeder primary schools, and I just thought it was a lovely idea to capture the school’s anniversary and history in a song. The children have really enjoyed it, particularly Morelands pupils who have never used professional recording equipment before.’

One of the aims was to further develop relationships between both schools.

Morelands assistant head teacher, Nina Poscotis, said: ‘We had around 40 children from both schools working together. The children have really enjoyed the whole experience which helps students with the transition to secondary school.’

The song is part of a wider celebration of the school’s anniversary.

Nina said: ‘We have been looking at lots of different themes such as the moon landing and Woodstock which took place in 1969 – the year we opened. We are really proud of the children’s song which will be performed as part of our celebration day.’