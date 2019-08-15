Children stomp their way to good health with council treasure hunt

CHILDREN can join a city-wide treasure hunt and stay active during the school summer holidays thanks to a council initiative.

Portsmouth City Council's Stomp for Stamps encourages children to walk, cycle and scoot as they collect stamps in six areas of the city.

Once all the stamps have been collected in an area, children can pick up a sticker for their book. When at least three or more areas have been completed, the sticker page must be returned to a library or to the civic offices to claim the cuddly Stomper treasure.

Cllr Matthew Winnington, cabinet member for health, wellbeing and social care, said: ‘I'm really excited that we can offer children this fun opportunity to take part in Stomp for Stamps and continue to stay active during the summer holidays, while being able to leave the car at home.

‘Being active has clearly shown a positive effect on children's mental wellbeing as well as their physical health, and this treasure hunt is a great way to get outside in Portsmouth over the summer. I look forward to seeing lots of families getting involved in this challenge and having a great time.’

Stomp for Stamps books can be collected from any Portsmouth library or from the reception desk at the civic offices. Inside the book, children can find a map for each of six areas in Portsmouth which will guide them to the stamp locations. Each mapped area is close to a library so it's easy to pick up a free stamp book and get stomping.