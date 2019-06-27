City’s children put on a show in Portsmouth School’s Music Festival

CHILDREN across Hampshire have been celebrating the joys of music as part of Portsmouth School’s Music Festival.

With the week long event reaching its finale, tonight’s show will see a display of Irish dancing accompanied by renditions of sing-along classics from seven of the city’s primary schools.

Portsmouth Schools' Infant Choir, practice in readiness for their evening performance.''Picture: Sarah Standing (270619-9774)

The celebration will culminate on Friday with a steel band performance, hard hitting rock medley and a dance extravaganza from Portsmouth High School.

Schoolchildren have been gathering at the Guildhall to be put through their paces in readiness for the final two shows.

Year 6 Northern Parade Junior School pupil, Sophie Duffy, 11, said: ‘I am really excited about tonight’s performance. We are going to be singing songs such as I’m Still Standing, I’m a Believer and Mr Blue Sky. We have been rehearsing the songs for about two weeks. I am not feeling too nervous as I am going to be performing with lots of other people.’

Classmate, Keairra Toney, 10, has particularly enjoyed working with other schools.

Portsmouth Schools' Infant Choir get to experience what it is like to perform on the Guildhall stage.''Picture: Sarah Standing (270619-1706)

‘It has been fun to meet and work with people from other schools. I am really looking forward to tonight as my friends and family are coming to watch.’

Northern Parade music teacher, Joy Gollege, has been bringing children to the event for the last 20 years.

Joy said: ‘This is an opportunity for children to perform in a large theatre whilst having fun. At a time when the Arts are becoming marginalised it is important to celebrate music. Music reaches the parts that other subjects can’t reach. This is a memorable event which brings children together.’

The week long celebration has been organised by Becky Hill, chairperson of Portsmouth School’s Music Festival.

Children practice their dance moves during their rehearsals at Portsmouth Guildhall.''Picture: Sarah Standing (270619-9807)

Becky said: ‘This has been a fantastic week and it is great to see so many children from 78 different schools getting the opportunity to perform on the Guildhall stage. Their enthusiasm and talent has been amazing.’

The Portsmouth School’s Music Festival has been running for 92 years.

Tickets can still be purchased for the remaining two shows with performances due to start at 6.30pm.