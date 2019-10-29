City’s top teachers recognised in pupil postcard exhibition

TALENTED teachers across the city have been recognised in the best way possible – by the children they teach.

The My Teacher Exhibition, hosted in Portsmouth Central Library, has seen more than 2,500 children from 18 schools send in postcards about their teachers and what makes them so special. The cards included drawings, poems and stories.

Bethany Bishop (9).

Postcards were shortlisted before an online public vote selected the best infant, junior and secondary school designs.

St Paul’s Primary School pupil, Kassidy Figoue, 10, won the Year 3 to 6 category. He said: ‘My favourite teacher is Mr Milligan. He always wants us to give our opinion and to put more detail in our answers. When I found out I’d won I couldn’t stop smiling. It’s great to know I have accomplished something and I’m proud to see my postcard on display.’

Teddy Carroll-Smith, five, from Devonshire Infant School, who won the Year R to 2 age group, added: ‘My postcard has a picture of my favourite teacher, Miss Evans – she thought it was amazing. She’s very caring and helps me a lot.’

A number of other cards were singled out for special praise by the judges.

Pictured is: Leader of Portsmouth City Council Gerald Vernon-Jackson with some of the winners (l-r) Kassidy Figoue, Emelia Sawford, Teddy Carroll-Smith with her brother Kip, Vanathy Mohanaram, Isabel Boddington and Grace Cameron.

Judges Choice, Isabel Beddington, 11, said: ‘My two favourite teachers, Mrs Pye and Mr Earl, have really helped my confidence to keep going and “never give up”.’

Bethany Bishop, nine, whose postcard was also highly commended, added: ‘I’ve used the words kind, inspiring, helpful and brave to describe my teacher. I was really shy and didn’t like to read in class. Miss Percival has really improved my reading and now I’m much more confident.’

The exhibition, which runs over half-term, was opened by council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

Cllr Jackson said: ‘It’s enormously important to recognise the excellent work carried out by teachers in Portsmouth. Education in the city has always been a challenge and it’s important to recognise the enormous difference good teachers can make. We can all remember an inspirational teacher from our childhood.’

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for education, added: ‘It's been very moving to see the many different ways in which students have captured how their teachers have supported and influenced them.’

The exhibition is part of the Teach Portsmouth initiative to attract teachers to the city.

Organiser, Caroline Corcoran, added: ‘Portsmouth is a fantastic city to live and teach and this really shows how much pupils value their teachers.’