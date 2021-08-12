Today, Year 11 students at the Waterlooville school collected their final results after two years of hard study.

Sarah Bennett, headteacher, said: ‘The current Year 11 students have taught us what resilience and tenacity is all about.

‘Their entire GCSE course was largely disrupted and there was so much uncertainty throughout the two years.

Sarah Bennett with school leavers

‘However, the students have risen to the challenge every time and proved through their hard work and the commitment to their studies what can be achieved with a positive outlook and a determination that has left us as staff at the college so proud of them.’

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the youngsters experienced several big changes to their education and assessment.

Sarah said: ‘The way the students were awarded their grades this year has of course been markedly different to any previous year.

Year 11 students with their results

‘They underwent a long series of assessments which focused on the subject material that they had been taught.

‘In many ways this process was more wearing than the standard exam series, but the students stayed focused and committed to submitting the best possible evidence for their portfolios right up until the end.’

Sarah said that students’ grades are ‘an outstanding testament to personal achievement’.

She added: ‘As headteacher and as a college we are absolutely delighted in how well they have done and most of all, in how well they conducted themselves through this very difficult two years, and so it is with a huge amount of pride that we watch them leave, successful and resilient for the next stage of their education journey.’

The school is 'so proud' of the students

