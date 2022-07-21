Lisa Shearman has set up a not-for-profit organisation, Proms 4 All, to help ensure that all young people can attend prom next year after noticing that financial troubles has caused many students to miss out.

Lisa set up the organisation on July 15 after realising that a significant amount of children were unable to attend their prom due to the cost.

The founder, who is an amateur photographer in her spare time, attended three school proms to take photos and one of the schools only had a quarter of students able to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Nina Page and Lisa Shearman. Lisa has set up Proms 4 All with the help of her partner Nina

She said: ‘It is amazing how many children aren’t able to afford their dresses and aren’t able to afford their prom.

‘I was talking to some of the parents that had struggled to buy some of these outfits and some of them have seen their mental health really really suffer.

‘We do not need this in the current climate. We need to help each other as much as we can. It is awful, it is heartbreaking to see.’

Lois Tooes has kindly donated her prom dress to Proms 4 All

The Denmead mum of five, who has been supported in this venture by her partner Nina, has been inundated with generous donations from people in the community who are offering prom outfits free of charge.

She has already received about 50 dresses, and a number of suits over the weekend and is amazed at the response the idea has had so far.

Lisa is going to organise a prom drive, which will be held at the Phoenix Community Centre, Crookhorn on August 4 from midday to 7pm, for people to drop off any donations large or small.

Proms 4 All is also looking for local businesses to offer up some services for the children, from nails and makeup to transport and hair.

Lisa added: ‘Every little thing will be a massive thing for these kids.

‘It is going to be very quiet and dignified. I don’t want to oust anyone that can’t afford it.’