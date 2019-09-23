St Luke's School in 2006. Pupils l-r Hannah Roberts, Katherine Johnson, Liaqat Ali, Sarah King, Thamanna Begum, Emrah Curuk, Sarwar Hussain, Madiain Alhabsi.

Do you remember St Luke's School in Portsmouth? Here are 39 throwback photos from the lost school

St Luke’s School was a Portsmouth institution for nearly 150 years. 

Founded in 1865, it remained in Hyde Park Road in Southsea until it was closed and replaced by Ark Charter Academy which opened in 2009. We decided to dive back into The News archives and pick 39 throwback pictures from the school. Can you spot yourself? 

St Luke's students Emma Hobbs and Siriwan Harper receive awards during the school's prize-giving at the Guildhall.
Pupils, teachers and dignitaries attend St Luke's School prize-giving at the Guildhall.
Pupils of St Luke's School perform a scene from their Rock Challenge entry.
St Luke's pupils hard at work in 2000 during an RE class under the guidance of their teacher Sue Whewell
