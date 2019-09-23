Do you remember St Luke's School in Portsmouth? Here are 39 throwback photos from the lost school
St Luke’s School was a Portsmouth institution for nearly 150 years.
Founded in 1865, it remained in Hyde Park Road in Southsea until it was closed and replaced by Ark Charter Academy which opened in 2009. We decided to dive back into The News archives and pick 39 throwback pictures from the school. Can you spot yourself?
St Luke's students Emma Hobbs and Siriwan Harper receive awards during the school's prize-giving at the Guildhall.