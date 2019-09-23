Do you remember St Luke's School in Portsmouth? Here are 39 throwback photos from the lost school

Founded in 1865, it remained in Hyde Park Road in Southsea until it was closed and replaced by Ark Charter Academy which opened in 2009. We decided to dive back into The News archives and pick 39 throwback pictures from the school. Can you spot yourself?

St Luke's students Emma Hobbs and Siriwan Harper receive awards during the school's prize-giving at the Guildhall. Luke MacGregor JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Pupils, teachers and dignitaries attend St Luke's School prize-giving at the Guildhall. Luke MacGregor Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Pupils of St Luke's School perform a scene from their Rock Challenge entry. Luke MacGregor Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

St Luke's pupils hard at work in 2000 during an RE class under the guidance of their teacher Sue Whewell Malcolm Wells JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

