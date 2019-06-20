Schools sign up to visits from drug dogs

Drug detection dogs to visit these 12 schools in Gosport and Fareham

A DOZEN schools across the area have signed up to a scheme which will see drug detection dogs visit them twice a year. 

The dog unit, which provides drug and bomb detection dogs to festivals, events, and venues across the country, will make unannounced searches at 12 schools in Gosport and Fareham it has been announced. These are the ones that have signed up for the scheme. 

This school has signed up to the scheme and will be visited by drug detection dogs.

1. Bay House School and Sixth Form

This school has signed up to the scheme and will be visited by drug detection dogs.
Ian Hargreaves
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
This school has signed up to the scheme and will be visited by drug detection dogs.

2. Brookfield School

This school has signed up to the scheme and will be visited by drug detection dogs.
JPIMedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
This school has signed up to the scheme and will be visited by drug detection dogs.

3. Brune Park School

This school has signed up to the scheme and will be visited by drug detection dogs.
Paul Jacobs
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
This school has signed up to the scheme and will be visited by drug detection dogs.

4. Cams Hill School

This school has signed up to the scheme and will be visited by drug detection dogs.
Sarah Standing
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3