Drug detection dogs to visit these 12 schools in Gosport and Fareham
A DOZEN schools across the area have signed up to a scheme which will see drug detection dogs visit them twice a year.
The dog unit, which provides drug and bomb detection dogs to festivals, events, and venues across the country, will make unannounced searches at 12 schools in Gosport and Fareham it has been announced. These are the ones that have signed up for the scheme.
1. Bay House School and Sixth Form
This school has signed up to the scheme and will be visited by drug detection dogs.