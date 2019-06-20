Drug detection dogs to visit these 12 schools in Gosport and Fareham

The dog unit, which provides drug and bomb detection dogs to festivals, events, and venues across the country, will make unannounced searches at 12 schools in Gosport and Fareham it has been announced. These are the ones that have signed up for the scheme.

1. Bay House School and Sixth Form

2. Brookfield School

3. Brune Park School

4. Cams Hill School

