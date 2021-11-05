Teacher Charley Poolton with Emma Barton and headteacher Ashley Howard together with children from the Pupil's Parliament at Highbury Primary. Picture: Mike Cooter (051121)

Different year groups from Highbury Primary School, in Cosham, took it in turns to meet with Eastenders actor Emma Barton who was visiting to learn more about their citizenship licences scheme.

The new venture aims to teach the children what it means to be a good citizen, focusing on the environment, sustainability and charity.

Anaya Patel, nine, said: ‘My dad’s a big fan of Eastenders. I’ll tell him all about meeting Emma, he’ll be very excited.’

She added: ‘I wrote about sea turtles. They are dying everyday because humans are putting plastic in the ocean.’

Her friend, 10-year-old Esther Aldis, added: ‘I have made a leaflet about Siberian tigers.

‘They are beautiful animals but they are more endangered than other tigers.’

Actor Emma, who is best known for her role as Honey Mitchell in the long-running soap, had the chance to see the work the children had completed so far.

The 44-year-old who grew up in Portsmouth said: ‘They seem really passionate about what they are doing with the environment and all their projects. You can tell they’re really enjoying it. This school seems like it’s a lot of fun.’

Year 5 students have been learning about environmental issues as a part of the project.

Headteacher Ashley Howards said: ‘Over the course of this week we have launched our citizenship licences looking at what makes us good citizens locally and nationally and what we can do to do our best.

‘We are hoping everyone will know these children have come from Highbury when they leave.

‘We’re focusing on what people do alongside their normal jobs to help the community.

‘For example, we’ve spoken with families who provide food for food banks. And today we have Emma as an actress and stage performer who also supports lots of charities.’

The project’s organiser and PSHE lead, Charley Poolton, added: ‘Every group has been looking at a certain subject. Year 5s are doing the environment, Year 6 are learning about WaterAid.

‘They have loved it. We’re going to hold little events like this throughout to keep them interested.’

