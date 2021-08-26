Deamonn Hewett-Dale, headteacher of The Flying Bull Academy, passed away after a short illness.

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families, and education, said: ‘It is really sad news

‘As a former teacher myself, you have a radar for a good school, and I remember the exhilaration of meeting a teacher who embodies everything you believe in.

Deamonn Hewett-Dale. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (142713-5b)

‘Massive loss to the education world and particularly in Portsmouth. An inspirational and respected leader and headteacher to all these families.

‘He just was amazing and really lived his values, and how amazing to have a headteacher like that be such a positive role model to all these children.’

Portsdown Primary School headteacher Ash Vaghela said: ‘He made such a difference to so many lives in Portsmouth - he was dedicated to the city, a really strong personality and a strong character and will be missed greatly.

‘For him, inclusion was so important, and being a champion for children. He was a strong voice in that, and in believing that every single child can succeed.

‘He was always very supportive of everyone, a lovely man.’

